Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Declines By 8.9%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LEGN stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $56.89. 624,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

