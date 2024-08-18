Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Decreases By 15.3%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,107,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 2,489,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 554.6 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

AHODF stock opened at C$32.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.25. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of C$27.05 and a twelve month high of C$34.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

