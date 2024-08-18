Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Increases By 17.0%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE KRG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 229,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after buying an additional 90,897 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

