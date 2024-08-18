Short Interest in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Declines By 16.7%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.75. 317,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.18 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.79.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,738,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

