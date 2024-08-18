Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Decreases By 15.8%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 942,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 19.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in IDEX by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 0.7 %

IDEX stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.58. 796,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.