Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Decreases By 15.8%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 942,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 19.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in IDEX by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 0.7 %

IDEX stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.58. 796,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

