Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Expands By 22.2%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HBGRF stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

