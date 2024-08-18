Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Drops By 16.6%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Gulf Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ GURE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,235. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.19.
About Gulf Resources
