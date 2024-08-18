Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Drops By 16.6%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gulf Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ GURE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,235. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.19.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

