Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Rises By 14.7%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,685,200 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 12,804,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,407.4 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GWLLF remained flat at $1.31 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
About Great Wall Motor
