Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Decreases By 12.1%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GROY. Raymond James raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

GROY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 756,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 525,594 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

