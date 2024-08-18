Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Declines By 17.0%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 26.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Forward Air Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Forward Air by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 1,232,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,528. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $754.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The firm had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

