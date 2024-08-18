Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Increases By 28.9%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,844,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 2,207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 431.0 days.

FIT Hon Teng Price Performance

Shares of FITGF stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. FIT Hon Teng has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

About FIT Hon Teng

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

