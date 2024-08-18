Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Increases By 28.9%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,844,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 2,207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 431.0 days.
FIT Hon Teng Price Performance
Shares of FITGF stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. FIT Hon Teng has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
About FIT Hon Teng
