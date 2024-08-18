Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Grows By 16.5%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Pacific Price Performance

FPAFY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

