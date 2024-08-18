Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Drops By 19.8%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.4 days.

Experian Stock Performance

Experian stock remained flat at $46.08 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17.

Experian Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

