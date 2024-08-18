Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Increases By 8.3%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $35.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $219,170.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 611,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,071,812.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 38,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,501 in the last three months. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $237,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVBN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

