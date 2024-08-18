Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Grows By 15.0%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

GRF remained flat at $9.42 during midday trading on Friday. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.19.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

