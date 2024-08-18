Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Rises By 30.2%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFLI shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFLI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,242. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.78.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

