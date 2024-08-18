Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declines By 13.3%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 620,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

