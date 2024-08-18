Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declines By 13.3%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 620,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
