Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Decreases By 17.4%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

