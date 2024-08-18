Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Declines By 16.1%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 13,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 453,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.5 %

CARR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.38. 3,675,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,288. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.