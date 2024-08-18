Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Decreases By 10.0%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 11,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

CCCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 585,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,199. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $402.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 367.17%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C4 Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,335,000 after purchasing an additional 891,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.