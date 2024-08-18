Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Grows By 28.5%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 194,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 44,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.38.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

