Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Drops By 15.2%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 669,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

BMRC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,224. The company has a market cap of $315.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

