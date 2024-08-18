Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Expands By 16.5%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 884,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,236,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $23,994,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 30.9% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 273,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,326,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,038,000.

Banco Macro Stock Down 1.5 %

BMA stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $56.59. 305,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.798 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.13%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

