Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Drops By 9.4%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 428,400 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Aterian Stock Performance

Aterian stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. 151,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,558. Aterian has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 90.92% and a negative net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aterian

Institutional Trading of Aterian

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aterian stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.