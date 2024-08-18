Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declines By 16.4%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. 391,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 209,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Astec Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,131,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after buying an additional 86,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 68,991 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 57,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 175,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

