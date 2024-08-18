Short Interest in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Declines By 20.1%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AACIW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21.
