Short Interest in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Declines By 20.1%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AACIW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

