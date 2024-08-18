Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Decreases By 13.3%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Anghami Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,011. Anghami has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Get Anghami alerts:

About Anghami

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.