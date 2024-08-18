Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expands By 7.5%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 139.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 174.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 150,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. 322,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $97.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $712.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.