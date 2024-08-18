Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Rises By 18.6%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 270,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $177.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.47.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

