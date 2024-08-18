Short Interest in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rises By 5.8%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTRAN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 509,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $420.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADTN. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.