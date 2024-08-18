Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Judges Scientific Stock Up 3.3 %
JDG opened at £108 ($137.90) on Thursday. Judges Scientific has a 1-year low of GBX 7,300 ($93.21) and a 1-year high of £122.50 ($156.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £717.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of £103.11 and a 200-day moving average of £106.51.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($135.48), for a total value of £116,721 ($149,030.90). 21.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.