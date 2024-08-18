Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

JDG opened at £108 ($137.90) on Thursday. Judges Scientific has a 1-year low of GBX 7,300 ($93.21) and a 1-year high of £122.50 ($156.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £717.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of £103.11 and a 200-day moving average of £106.51.

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($135.48), for a total value of £116,721 ($149,030.90). 21.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

