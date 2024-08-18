Shilanski & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

LLY stock traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $922.12. 2,364,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $966.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $878.93 and a 200-day moving average of $805.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

