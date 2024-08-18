Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 3,244,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,399. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

