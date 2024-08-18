SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.6 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.