Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0004

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,495.03 or 1.00014601 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004122 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

