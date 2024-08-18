Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $24,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 588,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.