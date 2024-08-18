Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Hofer & Associates. Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.2% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,831,000. Diversified LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after buying an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,649,000 after buying an additional 729,602 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

