Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 32,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 6,013,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

