Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 320 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.41. 31,457,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,208,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

