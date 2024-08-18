Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 244 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.33.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.