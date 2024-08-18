Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after acquiring an additional 128,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.20. 30,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,894. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $250.99. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.91.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.