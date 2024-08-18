Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 142 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6,117.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.53. The stock had a trading volume of 415,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,407. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

