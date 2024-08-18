Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

