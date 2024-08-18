Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $321.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.