Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $61,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 8,857,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,794,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

