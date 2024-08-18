Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

