Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 498,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 885,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,594. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

