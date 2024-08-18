Saxon Interests Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

