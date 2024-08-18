Saxon Interests Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 9.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,574,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,550,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $39.22. 178,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,763. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

