Saxon Interests Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after purchasing an additional 703,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,437,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,224,000 after purchasing an additional 131,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,064,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

